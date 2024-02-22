Codilar Bags The B2B Champ Award At Meet Magento India 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Codilar Technologies, a leading digital commerce and experience agency, is delighted to announce its recent milestone at Meet Magento India 2024. The company was honored with the B2B Champ Award for its exceptional contribution to transforming the eCommerce presence of its client, Tiger-One Distribution (TGR).



TGR is renowned for its pioneering role in cannabis cultivation products and services across the EMEA and North American regions. While operating through distinct websites, TGR faced critical brand inconsistencies due to fragmented global commerce and critical operational incompetency. In addition, TGR confronted numerous other challenges in managing its B2B and B2C brands across 9 countries, spanning 6 languages, and managing 11 currencies.



Codilar Technologies, with its team of Adobe-certified experts, strategically leveraged the high-performance architecture of Adobe Commerce to address these challenges. This facilitated the seamless consolidation of TGR's 10 brand websites into a unified Magento platform, supporting different languages and currencies across boundaries.



This strategic implementation, coupled with Adobe Experience Cloud solutions, elevated TGR's eCommerce capabilities by achieving global commerce mastery and headless commerce excellence, all while optimizing database efficiency. Codilar's innovative approach, led by its team of experts, also involved the implementation of superfast PWA using ScandiPWA's headless architecture, enhancing UI/UX and enabling separate frontends for each TGR brand.



Moreover, Codilar incorporated several other notable integrations such as Amasty, Bablic, Prerender, Odoo, Tefpay, and more, with the aim of further elevating TGR's customer experience.



Codilar specializes in Magento-based eCommerce projects and assists companies worldwide in digital transformation and expansion. From its humble beginnings as a three-person startup, Codilar has grown into a 250+ strong institution with a strong global presence. The company serves in nearly a dozen countries, catering to both B2B and B2C customers. Codilar's partnerships with esteemed organizations such as Wingreens Farms, Aldo, Danube Home, Lals Group, and Candere, underscore its reputation for delivering bespoke eCommerce solutions.



As Codilar Technologies enters its 9th year of uncompromisable service to the eCommerce community, it proudly receives the crown of B2B Champs at Meet Magento 2024. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence in eCommerce solutions, showcasing the real-world impact it had on businesses worldwide.



