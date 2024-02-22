UK nuclear submarine examination flops

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (MoD) has acknowledged an "anomaly" during the test-firing of a Trident missile from a British nuclear submarine off the coast of Florida. The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of London's nuclear deterrent capabilities. Despite the failure, the government insisted that the error was "event specific" and would have been successful with an actual nuclear warhead. The drill, reportedly observed by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, has prompted concerns about the reliability of the United Kingdom's nuclear arsenal.



According to reports, the missile, equipped with dummy warheads, experienced the anomaly during its launch from the state-of-the-art nuclear submarine, HMS Vanguard. The 58-ton missile reportedly splashed back into the Atlantic Ocean, posing no damage to the submarine. The incident occurred when the missile's first-stage boosters failed to ignite after launch, as revealed by an anonymous source.



While the United Kingdom government has acknowledged the failure, it has withheld further details, citing national security concerns. United Kingdom tabloid The Sun, which broke the story, highlighted the incident, emphasizing that the missile's failure occurred with inert warheads. The Ministry of Defence sought to downplay the implications, emphasizing that the Trident missile system's reliability remains intact.



Defence Secretary Shapps assured the public that there are "no implications for the reliability of the wider Trident missile systems and stockpile." He underscored the Trident system as "the most reliable weapons system in the world." However, the incident raises questions about the overall efficacy and dependability of the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent strategy.



This recent failure is not the first for the Trident missile system, as a test in 2016 also ended in failure when the missile deviated from its course. Each Trident missile comes with an estimated cost of EUR17 million (USD21.5 million). As the United Kingdom navigates this setback, the incident underscores the complexities and risks associated with maintaining a nuclear deterrent, prompting a closer examination of the nation's strategic priorities and defense capabilities.



