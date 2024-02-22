QNB Launches Digital Onboarding Service For New Customers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary digital onboarding service, designed exclusively for the Bank's new customers, by allowing them to effortlessly open an account with QNB from the comfort of their homes or offices, eliminating the need for physical visits to the branch.

With just a few simple steps, users can complete the entire onboarding process online, including identity verification, document submission, account access, virtual card activation and loading into their digital wallets, all while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance.

The digital onboarding service is now live and accessible to new customers through QNB's mobile banking app.

This groundbreaking initiative leverages state-of-the-art technology and robust encryption protocols to safeguard customer information and ensure a smooth and hassle-free onboarding experience. By embracing digital transformation, QNB aims to empower individuals across the region to access banking services conveniently and securely, anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking, expressed enthusiasm about the new digital onboarding service, stating“At QNB, we are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience for our customers. The introduction of our digital onboarding service reflects our dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. By streamlining the account opening process and offering greater accessibility, we are empowering individuals to embark on their banking journey with ease and confidence.”

For more information about this exciting initiative and to open an account, visit or download the QNB mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.