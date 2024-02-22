Marwadi International Federation Partners With University Of Rajasthan To Boost Youth Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) Rajasthan, Feb 22 (KNN) The Marwadi International Federation (MIF), a prominent non-profit organisation, has recently forged a significant collaboration with the Entrepreneurship and Career Hub (ECH) of the University of Rajasthan.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MIF and ECH, aspiring entrepreneurs will receive crucial technological resources and comprehensive support to kickstart their entrepreneurial ventures.

Professor Sunita Kachhawa, the coordinator of ECH, expressed optimism about the MoU, emphasising its potential to offer a new avenue for the youth aspiring to venture into the startup domain.

Vijay Garg, the esteemed founder and general secretary of MIF, highlighted the organisation's commitment to guiding students through every stage of the startup journey – from ideation to fruition.

Garg outlined the collaborative process wherein experts would meticulously evaluate sector-specific applications, engaging in constructive discussions with students to refine their ideas.

Leveraging MIF's extensive global network spanning 27 countries and a robust presence across all states in India, selected students will also have the opportunity to interface with potential investors, facilitated by ECH.

Garg underscored MIF's expansive reach, asserting, "We have a network in 27 countries, and are spread across all states in India. We also have a network in all the states of the country and all the districts of Rajasthan."

This initiative comes on the heels of Rajasthan's proactive steps in 2022 with the introduction of a comprehensive startup policy.

Aimed at fostering rapid job creation and nurturing inclusive entrepreneurship, this policy underscores the state's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for burgeoning startups.

(KNN Bureau)