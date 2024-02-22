Kangana Ranaut Calls Twinkle Khanna 'Privileged Brat', Slams Her For Terming Men 'Plastic Bags'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to harshly criticize Twinkle Khanna for a previous comment she made about men. Twinkle joked about becoming a feminist and her feelings toward guys during an event. She even compared males to garbage bags, which Kangana didn't appreciate.



Kangana Ranaut lashes out against Twinkle Khanna

Kangana came down hard on Twinkle Khanna, calling her a privileged brat. She questioned the former actor's feminism, saying, "What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags? Are they trying to be cool?" Nepo youngsters born with silver spoons, granted film careers on golden platters, could never do honor to that, but at the very least, they could find joy and fulfillment in the selflessness of motherhood, which also appears to be a curse in their case. What exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?







What did Twinkle Khanna say?

Twinkle was asked in an old interview about how she came to realise that she was a feminist. Twinkle responded humorously, claiming that her journey to realization was reversed. She stated that her mother, famous actress Dimple Kapadia, taught her as a child that women do not need males.

Twinkle had stated, "We never discussed feminism, equality, or anything. But it was obvious that there was no need for a male. It would be really lovely to have a man, just as you would have a nice handbag. But even a plastic bag would suffice. "So I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn't much use for them,"

she explained

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna has yet to respond to the comment. Twinkle is the daughter of actress Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna. She tried her hand at acting and appearing alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 1999 film 'Baadshah' and Aamir Khan in 'Mela' in 2000. She gave up her acting carrer after marrying actor Akshay Kumar and tried her hand at writing.