Kuwait, US Forces Conclude Joint Drills

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti land forces and American Task Force Spartan concluded joint drills in Adera field north of the country, said the Chief of the General Staff on Thursday. The drills first launched February 11. In a press release, the General Staff mentioned that attending drill conclusion were Acting Chief of Staff Major General Ghazi Al-Shammari and Commanding General of U.S. Army Central, Lieutenant General Patrick Frank. The drills aim to bolster coordination, improve readiness and augment joint military cooperation between the two nations. (end) ahk

