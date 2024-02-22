Silica Sand Market Size, Business Opportunity And Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Silica Sand Market:Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Silica Sand Market Value, CAGR and Forecast:

The global silica sand market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Global Silica Sand Market Trends:

The extensive use of silica sand in the glass-making industry for producing flat glass, container glass, and other specialty glass products represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the silica sand market across the globe. This is primarily due to the rising global construction activities and the automotive industry's demand for high-quality glass which is driving the market growth.

There's a rising trend of utilizing silica sand in hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas extraction, particularly in regions like North America. This is due to its properties that help in maintaining the integrity of fractured rocks in the extraction process. Advanced processing technologies are being employed for better quality control and to enhance the purity levels of silica sand, catering to the specific requirements of various end-use industries.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Silica Sand Industry:

Increasing Demand in Construction Industry:

The silica sand market is significantly bolstered by the increasing demand in the construction industry. Silica sand, due to its high silica content and durability, is a key component in the manufacture of construction materials like glass, concrete, and mortar. In glass production, it is indispensable for creating various types of architectural and decorative glass, which are integral to modern building designs. The construction industry's growth, fueled by global urbanization and infrastructural developments, directly translates into a higher demand for these materials. In addition to this, the trend towards sustainable construction practices has elevated the importance of silica sand, as it is a natural, abundant material. Therefore, the expanding construction sector, with its diverse and extensive use of silica sand-based products, drives the growth of the silica sand market.

Expansion of the Automotive Industry:

The expansion of the automotive industry significantly influences the silica sand market due to the industry's substantial demand for high-quality glass, a key component in vehicle manufacturing. Silica sand is a crucial ingredient in producing automotive glass, which includes windshields, windows, and mirrors. As the automotive industry grows, spurred by increasing vehicle production and the rising popularity of electric and energy-efficient vehicles, the demand for silica sand escalates. This demand is further enhanced by the industry's continuous innovation and technological advancements, which often require specialized glass with specific properties, like enhanced durability and clarity. Consequently, the growth and evolution of the automotive sector directly contributes to the expanding market for silica sand, reflecting its vital role in automotive glass manufacturing.

Advancements in Hydraulic Fracturing:

The use of silica sand in hydraulic fracturing (fracking) for oil and gas extraction is a significant factor contributing to the market's growth. The high purity and strength of silica sand make it ideal for use as a proppant in fracking operations, where it is used to keep fractures open in rock formations to facilitate the extraction of oil and gas. The increasing global energy demand and the subsequent expansion of fracking activities, particularly in regions like North America, have led to a substantial increase in the demand for silica sand. In line with this, technological advancements in fracking techniques, aiming for more efficiency and environmental compliance, are expected to further bolster the silica sand market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Silica Sand Market:



Badger Mining Corporation

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

Covia Holdings LLC

Euroquarz GmbH Euroquarz GmbH (Possehl Group)

JFE Mineral & Alloy Company Ltd. (JFE Holdings Inc.)

Manley Bros. of Indiana Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

PUM Group

Quarzwerke GmbH

Sibelco

Tochu Corporation U.S. Silica

Silica Sand Market Report Segmentation:

By End-Use:



Glass Industry

Foundry

Hydraulic Fracturing

Filtration

Abrasives Others

The glass industry is the largest market for silica sand due to its essential role as a primary raw material in the production of various glass products, which are extensively used in numerous sectors including construction, automotive, and consumer goods.

Regional Insights:



China

United States

Italy

Turkey

Germany

Australia Others

China represents the largest market for silica sand, primarily because of its massive construction sector, burgeoning automotive industry, and significant manufacturing base that extensively utilize silica sand in various industrial applications.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

