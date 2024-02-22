(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Introducing niluu's Latest Collection SS24: Serengeti Collection







niLuu, the renowned fashion brand known for its sophistication and versatility, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection, SS24: Serengeti Collection. Inspired by an African safari , this collection showcases the beauty and charm of the Serengeti through its designs and fabrics.





One of the highlights of the Serengeti Collection is the introduction of a new linen blend fabric, specifically crafted for hot summer days. This lightweight and breathable fabric ensures both comfort and style, making it perfect for the upcoming season. Additionally, niLuu unveils two stunning new prints: 'Jimi' featuring a dominant tiger and monkey print, and 'Silva' showcasing a captivating jungle motif. These prints add a playful and adventurous touch to the collection, reflecting the spirit of the Serengeti. To complement the prints, niLuu presents two new colors: 'Elegant Sunkiss Mocha' and 'Playful Juicy Summer Citron.' These vibrant hues capture the essence of the African landscape, evoking a sense of warmth and energy.





True to niluu's signature style, the Serengeti Collection offers a range of effortlessly elegant, chic, and versatile pieces. Some of the eye-catching styles of the Serengeti Collection include the Long Oversized Jumpsuit, Elegant Kaftan Dress, Sleeveless Nat Shirt, and Pleated Pants. These pieces are designed to be effortlessly elegant and are perfect for any summer occasion.





'We are thrilled to unveil our latest collection, SS24: Serengeti Collection,' says Nilufer Bracco, the creative mind behind niLuu. 'Drawing inspiration from an African safari, we aimed to capture the beauty and adventure of the Serengeti while maintaining our commitment to effortless elegance and versatility. We hope this collection empowers our customers to embrace their individuality and create their own fashion narrative.'





The niluu SS24 C ollection is available at Galeries Lafayette Dubai .