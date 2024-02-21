King Receives Head Of Algeria's People's National Assembly

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN

-His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Brahim Boughali, at Al Husseiniya Palace.

His Majesty reiterated the deep-rooted historical ties between Jordan and Algeria, expressing keenness to expand cooperation across all fields, especially at the parliamentary level, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King reaffirmed Jordan's support for Algeria in its international efforts as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, in service of Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, and in maintaining international peace and security, the statement said.



His Majesty also commended Algeria's diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza, and supporting Gazans through humanitarian aid.

The King stressed the need to step up efforts to impose an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the sustainable delivery of relief aid.

Speaker of the Lower House Ahmad Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.