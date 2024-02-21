Kerala: KSEB Issues Guidelines To Temples, Worship Places For Festival Seasons; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board( KSEB) has issued important guidelines to temples and places of worship as the state enters the festival season. The KSEB's warning highlights the dangers of electricity touching power lines during festival-related activities such as parades, lanterns, and arches. The notice emphasizes the precautions that need to be taken to avoid such incidents.

The notification of KSEB is as follows:

Electricity accidents involving power lines are on the rise during festival-related events, including the use of lanterns and arches in various places of worship. Unfortunately, these incidents have even led to the loss of life in recent times. Despite instructions to maintain a safe distance from power lines, these guidelines are often overlooked. To prevent such accidents, it is essential to make the necessary arrangements in advance by submitting applications to the respective section offices for the arrangement of power lines. These applications should include details such as the number of knots, height, and the intended route to be taken. It is the responsibility of the in-charge of places of worship to collect and submit these applications for the entire festival period to the section offices. Furthermore, the height and routes specified in the applications must remain unchanged to ensure safety.

Many customers at the festival site and nearby areas are experiencing power outages when construction, lighting, and arching related to a place of worship disrupt the power supply and disconnect the lines, especially at night. Due to this, the employees feel a lot of pressure from the people. Providing accurate information in advance can minimize power outages and avoid accidents. The people will be able to avoid the inconvenience caused by power outages if the gridlock is fixed during the daytime.

Similarly, accidents due to the use of electric lamps without following safety precautions are also increasing. The Chief Safety Commissioner of the Electricity Board informed that the precautionary instructions issued by the Electricity Board should be strictly followed to avoid such accidents.



