Comcast Celebrates The 2024 Lunar New Year With A Curated Collection Of Asian And Asian American Entertainment

(MENAFN- 3BL) PHILADELPHIA, February 21, 2024 /3BL/ - To celebrate Lunar New Year, Xfinity is launching a new, curated collection of Asian and Asian American entertainment across all its devices, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and Xumo Stream Box.

As part of this year's collection, from February 5 – 11, Xfinity will unlock access to popular Asian and Asian American streaming services, including Kocowa, Anime Network and Hi-YAH! through the company's“Free this Week” program.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important festivals for millions around the world who return home to spend time with family and friends, eat an abundance of traditional foods, and share gifts with lots of red – a symbol of good luck and fortune for many Asian cultures. The Year of the Dragon symbolizes good luck, strength, and health.

For the fourth year in a row, Comcast is teaming up with Gold House, the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders, to bring content recommendations from notable voices in the community into the experience. Key highlights of this year's experience includes:



Free movies & TV shows on demand from Kocowa, Anime Network and Hi-YAH!

Featured Asian and Asian American programming from networks like Xumo Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tubi, GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand, tvKpop, Spotify, among others

Supplementing the Gold House recommendations will be additional recommendations from Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Common Sense Media, and celebrity guest editors including Vicky Nguyen (NBC News), Brian Tee (Expats on Prime Video) and Molly Yeh (Food Network and cookbook author).

A new feature on X1 called Themes enables customers to customize the look of their device with their Lunar New Year zodiac animal A unique digital wallpaper of swimming Koi Fish, which symbolize good luck, abundance, and perseverance.

To access the destination, Xfinity customers can say“Asian American” or“Lunar New Year” into their voice remote.

Year round, Xfinity customers can visit the“Asian American Film & TV” destination on their devices,, a one of a kind showcasing hundreds of curated titles, integrating culturally relevant content from all major network and streaming partners and celebrating significant cultural observances.