Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 beautiful Bhojpuri actresses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri cinema, primarily based in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh states, has its share of talented and beautiful actresses. Here are seven actresses who have made a mark in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Here are seven actresses who have made a mark in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Amrapali Dubey is another prominent actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. With her charming smile and versatile acting skills, she has won the hearts of audiences.

Rani Chatterjee is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular and established actresses. Known for her bold and glamorous roles, she has a significant fan following.

Akshara Singh is known for her powerful performances and charismatic screen presence. She has acted in numerous Bhojpuri films and is admired for her beauty and talent.

Monalisa is a well-known actress who has worked in Bengali, Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema. With her looks and commendable acting, she has carved a niche in the industry.

Anjana Singh is celebrated for her striking looks and commendable acting skills. She has delivered several notable performances in Bhojpuri films and has a dedicated fan base.

Kajal Raghwani is known for her captivating beauty and versatile acting. She has appeared in numerous Bhojpuri films and is admired for her charm and talent.

Priyanka Pandit, also known by her screen name Chintu, is a famous actress in Bhojpuri cinema. Her bubbly personality and acting prowess have earned her a significant following.