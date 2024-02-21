(MENAFN- Baystreet) Unleashing AI's Next Frontier Through Enhanced Infrastructure

'Madame Web' Disappoints Over Long Weekend Box Office

Madame Web is the latest film project that comes from Sony and Marvel's Spider-Verse franchise. Unsurprisingly, the movie received a strong marketing push that emphasized its star power. Some of the biggest names attached to the project include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeny, and Adam Scott. However, neither its marketing push nor its star power could save Madame Web from being the latest in a string of disappointments for Marvel.

Over the long weekend, Madame Web reported a domestic gross of $18.0 million. That was only good for second place at the domestic box office, as Bob Marley: One Love snagged the top spot with a surprising $34.1 million gross. The biopic was helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the Will Smith-led King Richard in 2021. Critics were largely dismissive of Bob Marley: One Love, as it garnered a less-than-impressive 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the poor critical reception, audiences have had a much warmer response. Indeed, the audience Rotten Tomatoes score stood at 93% at the time of this writing. This warm reception from wider audiences has contributed to the film's worldwide gross of $81.0 million.

Argylle took the third place spot at the domestic box office with $5.75 million, continuing its disappointing run. Meanwhile, Migration and Wonka rounded out the rest of the top five biggest movies for the long weekend.

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have jumped 2.9% month-over-month as of mid-morning trading on February 20. The cinema giant has a long way to go to recoup its losses in the beginning of 2024.









