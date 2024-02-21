AERA And GNERC Sign Mou In The Field Of Energy Regulation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Energy Regulation on February 21.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of AERA Mr. Samir Akhundov and Chairman of GNERC Mr. Davit Narmania.

The memorandum is aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation in the field of energy regulation, as well as creation of favourable conditions for the development of bilateral relations between AERA and GNERC.

As part of the MOU, the sides will exchange experience in energy regulation, share information on development of legislation in this field, as well as organize training programs on various topics, including the regulation of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

It should be noted that AERA and GNERC enjoy longstanding partnership ties. They have been successfully collaborating within the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA).

The MOU marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of productive partnership between the two regulatory bodies of Azerbaijan and Georgia.