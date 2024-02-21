AERA And GNERC Sign Mou In The Field Of Energy Regulation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the Georgian
National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC)
signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Energy
Regulation on February 21.
The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of AERA Mr.
Samir Akhundov and Chairman of GNERC Mr. Davit Narmania.
The memorandum is aimed at developing and strengthening
cooperation in the field of energy regulation, as well as creation
of favourable conditions for the development of bilateral relations
between AERA and GNERC.
As part of the MOU, the sides will exchange experience in energy
regulation, share information on development of legislation in this
field, as well as organize training programs on various topics,
including the regulation of renewable energy and energy
efficiency.
It should be noted that AERA and GNERC enjoy longstanding
partnership ties. They have been successfully collaborating within
the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA).
The MOU marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of
productive partnership between the two regulatory bodies of
Azerbaijan and Georgia.
