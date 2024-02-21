Virginia Republican Sisterhood (VARS) Attracts Conservative Constituents With Cocktails And Comradery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Sisterhood Supports the GOP and reengages Voters with Local"Yappy Hours"

- Dr. Kara von DresnerRICHMOND, VA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From small towns in Virginia come a group of women ready to tackle our nation's problems: one cupcake at a time. The Virginia Republican Sisterhood (VARS ) was brought to life when Republican politico Dr. Kara von Dresner began recruiting local women for a 28th District primary. She knew from campaigning in other districts that Republican women make the best volunteers, but, whether due to previous negative interactions, inner-party politics, or the expansive terrain, these women seemed miles apart.“I kept meeting the most amazing women – accomplished women with talent, and intelligence, and energy, and so much to give – but they never seemed to meet as friends unless it was with me,” said von Dresner. So one night, over a text chain, these women got together and formed VARS – a social organization for women dedicated to preserving Republican values and creating economic impact through fellowship and empowerment.“The difference between VARS and the NFRW is that we are a purely social organization for Republicans, not a political one. Many of our sisters are members of the NFRW, the NFRW is vital to the survival of the Republican Party, and we admire their work, but with VARS we really wanted a casual way to spread our values. We do not endorse, we do not hold grudges against past candidates, we do not accept drama into our relationships. Our sisters simply gather once a month to form lifelong bonds and welcome new sisters into the party – all ladies are welcome!” continued von Dresner“Occasionally, male politicians will stop by a Yappy Hour to meet our sisters and give a quick update, but we keep everything casual, informative, and fun.”VARS currently has 4 chapters meeting in Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach, Culpeper, and Richmond and 6 other chapters on the way. There are no dues or application process and VARS does not collect or sell data. While the sisterhood does not formally endorse, sisters will often reach out at a Yappy Hour or via WhatsApp chat and ask for help with door knocking, making calls, or running fundraisers.Each chapter of the sisterhood meets on the same day in the same place for a monthly“Yappy Hour,” making it easy to remember and schedule. Sisters from any chapter are welcome to drop in while traveling and all sisters meet annually for the“Women, Wine, & Winning Retreat” at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, VA. Additionally, VARS throws a signature“Early Voting Eve Party” designed to get Republican voters to the polls early.“We don't just rely on experts and policy makers; we listen to ourselves as sisterhood sisters. We are the wisdom of our crowd. We seek to foster stronger ties through a deeper mutual understanding and respect” said VARS sister Lupe Sigman.“And we are ALWAYS there for each other. We cannot wait for men to suddenly start getting along, we need to make lasting, positive change in our country now.” added von Dresner.“There is truth to the adage 'cherchez la femme.' Our sisterhood has reengaged so many women who strayed from the Republican party and also attracted dozens of new voters. You should definitely join us for a Yappy Hour – you will have so much fun, meet great girlfriends, and learn more about yourself, your leaders, and your country.”To find the VARS Yappy Hour nearest to your location, to join our mailing list or WhatsApp chat, or to start a VARS chapter in your area, visit vasisterhood.

