'Turkiye A Distinguished Destination For Qatari Investments'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-Turkiye relations have witnessed substantial growth in recent years across all fields, particularly in economic and commercial domains, said an official during Qatar-Turkish Business Meeting, yesterday.

Addressing the meeting organised by Qatar Chamber (QC) in presence of Qatari and Turkish businessmen, QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari emphasised that this progress is a result of the strong and cooperative relationship between the leadership of both countries.

“The economic cooperation between the two countries has been robust, with the trade volume reaching QR4 last year,” he said, highlighting the significant presence of Turkish companies in Qatar, which are engaged in various sectors such as trading, contracting, healthcare, manufacturing, services, hospitality, and others. These companies operate either with full Turkish capital or in partnership with Qatari counterparts, contributing to the economic growth and development of both nations.

He also highlighted the presence of many Qatari companies that have invested in Türkiye across various sectors including tourism, real estate, and others. Türkiye is a distinguished destination for Qatari investments, and Qatar stands as one of the largest investors in Türkiye, reflecting the strong economic ties and mutual investment interests between the two countries, QC First Vice-Chairman noted.

The official also urged Turkish companies to enhance their investments in Qatar and strengthen cooperation with their Qatari counterparts by establishing alliances and partnerships across all sectors. He emphasised that Qatar offers a world-class infrastructure, leading investment legislation, and abundant opportunities, making it an attractive destination for Turkish businesses to expand their presence and engage in mutually beneficial ventures.

He stressed the Chamber's support for cooperation between business sectors in both countries, assuring that it works to enhance cooperation and partnership between Qatari and Turkish companies.

Also speaking during the meeting, QC board member Abdulrahman Al Ansari expressed Qatari businesses' eagerness to strengthen cooperation with their Turkish counterparts and emphasised a shared desire to establish alliances and partnerships between Qatari and Turkish companies.

Head of the Turkish delegation and Chairman of Kalkavan Global Group Faruk Kalkavan, praised the close relations between Qatar and Turkey, describing them as special and distinguished, particularly in the economic and commercial domains. He noted that many Turkish companies are eager to enter the Qatari market.

Qatar Chamber recently participated in the 'Qatar-Turkish Business Forum' in Istanbul which witnessed great participation from Qatari companies on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Qatar-Türkiye Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO).