Video: Madonna Accidentally Falls From Chair During Live Concert In Seattle; Here's What She Did

During Madonna's Celebration Tour at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, the renowned singer experienced an unexpected setback on stage. While singing Open Your Heart, the vocalist sat on a chair, and a dancer attempted to move it across the stage, resulting in an embarrassing scene.



Unfortunately, the dancer lost control, and he and Madonna fell to the floor. Undaunted by the scenario, the 65-year-old singer instantly recovered and started singing as the dancer swiftly pushed the chair away. Despite the unplanned mishap, the Queen of Pop demonstrated professionalism by laughing at the situation, hugging a fellow performer, and boldly climbing into another chair.

Social media is rife with admiration for Madonna's determination to give a spectacular performance despite the accident.

Gardner Cole and Peter Rafelson wrote Open Your Heart, the first tune recorded for the True Blue album. Interestingly, the song was originally intended for Madonna's fierce competitor, Cyndi Lauper. However, Lauper never got to hear it. The song, which was released on November 12, 1986, continues Madonna's record of number-one hits. Despite receiving a lot of attention in the United States, the title tune reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 7, 1987. The record peaked at number four in the UK and topped the US club charts and European radio lists.

Since launching her tour, the renowned singer has made several headlines. In December, she shared the stage with Julia Garner, who was supposed to play her in a cancelled biopic. Madonna invited Kelly Ripa to appear on stage at Madison Square Garden the following month. In an unexpected twist, three of her six children made surprise cameos during the New York City concert. Each kid joined Madonna for a unique performance: Mercy for Bad Girl, David for Mother and Father, and Estere for Vogue.

Madonna's Celebration Tour was postponed initially owing to a severe bacterial illness. The pop legend was hospitalised in June, putting the tour on hold for a while. Madonna offered her thoughts on the event in an Instagram post, thanking family and friends for their support, calling it the finest medicine.

She appreciated her children's substantial assistance, displaying a new side of them amid difficult times. Madonna thanked their attendance with significantly aiding her recovery. She also thanked her angels for protecting her.