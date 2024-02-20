Egypt Regrets UNSC's Failure To Adopt Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 21 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt expressed deep regret yesterday, for the inability of the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after a U.S. veto.

The United States earlier in the day vetoed a resolution submitted by Algeria, for the Arab Group in New York calling for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, where more than 29,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that, the outcome“has come to question the credibility of the rules and working mechanisms of the current international architecture, especially the Security Council, which is entrusted with the responsibility of preventing and settling conflicts and halting wars.”

Egypt strongly denounced the“selectivity and double standards in dealing with wars and armed conflicts in various regions of the world,” it noted.

The statement reiterated Egypt's commitment to ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and its rejection of any measures that would lead to the displacement of Palestinians outside their territories.

The ongoing Israeli air and ground strikes on Gaza came in retaliation to a surprise attack by Hamas, the Gaza-ruling faction, on Israel on Oct 7.

Algeria's draft resolution was backed by 13 out of the 15 Security Council members, while the United States vetoed against it and Britain abstained.

Before the vote on the draft resolution, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said, the Algerian draft would jeopardise ongoing efforts towards a hostage deal. She said, her delegation was working on a rival draft resolution that would call for a“temporary ceasefire” based on the formula that all hostages are released.– NNN-MENA