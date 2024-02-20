Umerov, Syrskyi Discuss Ammunition Supplies With Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the action plan and ammunition supply to the front with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
According to Ukrinform, Umerov said this in a post on Facebook.
“Together with the Commander-in-Chief, Colonel-General Syrskyi, we just had a productive call with Read also:
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. General Syrskyi gave updates on the current dynamics on the frontline. The common understanding of the situation and the action plan were discussed. The ammunition supply was in focus as well,” Umerov said.
According to the minister, the work on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and long-term planning in the format of the UDCG capability coalitions is ongoing.
As reported by Ukrinform, during a conversation with his Czech counterpart Jana Černochová on February 19, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized the importance of increasing the supply of artillery ammunition to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
