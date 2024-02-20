Russians Shell Kherson Region During Day, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in the Kherson district during an artillery shelling. The Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on February 20, at about 5 p.m., the Russian armed forces once again fired at the Kherson district. As a result of the shelling, a 62-year-old man was injured," the regional Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

According to them, the injured man was hospitalized.

Preliminary, the attack was carried out with the use of artillery, the Regional Prosecutor's Office added.

They noted that the shelling damaged outbuildings and a car.

As reported, three educational institutions were damaged in the Kherson region as a result of night shelling by the Russian military, and in the morning the enemy fired at least 23 shells at the village of Stanislav.