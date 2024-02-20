(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism showcases a range of products, services and investment opportunities at Gulfood 2024









DET's participation aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next decade and further consolidate its status as one of the top three global cities DET is represented at the international F&B exhibition by Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) and Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 February 2024: Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is participating at the 29th edition of Gulfood, the world's largest food and beverage trade event, to showcase an array of products, services and investment opportunities.

DET's participation at Gulfood 2024, from 19 to 23 February at Dubai World Trade Centre, will further reinforce the pivotal role it plays in attracting manufacturers and foreign investors, and supporting the exporters from the emirate, specifically from the F&B sector, a key pillar of Dubai's economy. The annual exhibition, which attracts more than 5,500 exhibitors representing 127 countries, gives opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to connect with international companies, buyers, vendors, and government and trade delegations – as well as sharing experiences and knowledge on the growing F&B sector in Dubai.

DET is represented at Gulfood 2024 by two of its subsidiaries, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) and the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC). The combined efforts of both Dubai SME and DEDC will help facilitate the implementation of key components of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Launched by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the D33 Agenda seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy in the next decade; transform Dubai into one of the world's top three cities for business and leisure; double the volume of foreign trade through 400 additional cities on the foreign trade map; and accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises by supporting their capacity building and global expansion.

DET is keen to leverage Gulfood 2024 to highlight its vibrant trade, manufacturing and investment environment, in parallel with the drive to position Dubai as a global gastronomy hub.

During Gulfood 2024, DEDC is promoting manufacturing services and exports in Dubai and will enable buyers to communicate and coordinate with local companies, participate in panel sessions to enhance awareness of the sector, as well as seek to attract investments in the industrial sector. The Elite Buyers Club is hosting delegations from several countries, including 193 buyers to connect them with manufacturers and exporters in the emirate.

Highlighting products, services and helping SMEs to connect with international vendors to gain access to new markets and opportunities, Dubai SME is showcasing 10 national startup companies from across the city's F&B entrepreneurial ecosystem, including Frio Carbonated Water Manufacturing LLC, Better Bites For Food & Beverages Trading, Special Foodz Zone Foodstuff Trading, Rashtions Food Supplements Trading LLC, Mayamen Trading, Fab Trading One Person Company LLC, Almarai Alarabia Trading, Alnahla General Trading, Smart Village Promotional Gifts, and Health Choice General Trading. Dubai SME has now participated at Gulfood for more than 10 years and in that time more than 120 UAE-based businesses affiliated with Dubai SME have benefited from being showcased at this leading annual trade exhibition.