DP World's Commitment To A Greener Future In Ecuador

Trade is the global economy's lifeblood, with maritime transport at its core. But the carbon footprint of port operations and shipping is substantial, with shipping accounting for nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions , according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

And with demand for maritime trade expected to triple by 2050 , the shipping industry faces urgent pressure to evolve and address its environmental impact, signaling a pivotal moment for transformation towards sustainability.

DP World in Ecuador is proud to stand as an advocate for environmental sustainability across its port and terminal operations. In Ecuador, environmental sustainability is paramount due to its rich biodiversity and the vulnerability of its ecosystems to climate change. Backed by a comprehensive decarbonization strategy, we at DP World are committed to balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship, as we work to lead the way in reducing CO2 emissions and enhancing operational efficiency.

Our approach is comprehensive and holistic, as our initiatives extend across various domains, from renewable energy adoption and energy optimization to waste management and strategic partnerships. This approach not only underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship – we are proud to report that our efforts have successfully curtailed more than 42,300 tons of CO2 emissions – but they help position DP World as a leader in sustainable port operations and logistics services.

Renewable Energy Innovations

Our terminal at the Port of Posorja leads by example. Our on-site installation of 74 solar panels allows us to generate our own solar energy, preventing more than three tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere every year.

We have also invested in hydroelectric energy. Since August 2020, our port terminal in Posorja has been powered by renewable energy from a nearby hydroelectric plant, which prevents more than 17,000 tons of CO2 every year. These initiatives significantly cut CO2 emissions, contributing to our vision of sustainable port operations.

Mangrove Restoration: 'Sembrando Vida'

Mangroves are important to ecosystem restoration because they both produce large amounts of oxygen and store large amounts of carbon. As part of our“Sembrando Vida” project, we planted more than 230,000 mangrove seedlings across 105 hectares of land across El Morro and Puná Island, capturing 2,900 tons of CO2.

This project combats climate change and helps protect the more than 400 families living in the surrounding communities. Sembrando Vida earned us the prestigious 2022 IAPH Sustainability Award in the Climate & Energy Category, one of the top sustainability awards in the port industry.

Operational Excellence for Environmental Benefit

DP World Posorja is currently the second most efficient port in the region and ranks 19th globally, according to the World Bank. Our commitment to operational efficiency leads to lower emissions, showcasing our commitment to energy optimization and environmental stewardship.

Innovative Freight Matching System

Our Freight Matching System (FMS) optimizes dual cargo movements (inbound and outbound) to reduce unnecessary trips – since the port terminal in Posorja started its operations back in 2019, we have avoided more than 64,725 land-based trips to and from DP World Posorja. This, in turn, prevented more than 22,000 tons of CO2 emissions, demonstrating our innovative approach to sustainable logistics.

Organic Waste Management: A Dual-Impact Initiative

This collaboration with the local community touts both social and environmental benefits, by enabling food waste at the port to be repurposed for local pig farming. By diverting waste from the landfill, we prevent the generation of more than 24 tons of CO2 and support the community, highlighting our commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Pioneering the Ecuador Carbon Zero Program

We are proud to be strategic allies of the Ecuador Carbon Zero Program (PECC), which was developed by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition to recognize companies through three levels of action in carbon quantification, reduction, and neutrality. This partnership underscores our leadership in sustainability and carbon mitigation.

In November 2023, we were recognized with a prestigious distinctive by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition for the Quantification of the carbon footprint of our terminal in Posorja, thus becoming the first Ecuadorian container port to measure its carbon footprint and the first DP World port in the region to do so through three international scopes.

Our Journey Continues

DP World Ecuador's commitment to sustainability stands as testament to its forward-thinking approach to environmental responsibility. Through these initiatives, we're not just investing in decarbonization; we're investing in a sustainable future for our planet, our people, and the communities we serve. These efforts demonstrate our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint, while also setting a benchmark for the industry. Join us as we pave the way to a greener, more sustainable world.