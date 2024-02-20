Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Water Bottle Cap Designed To Mix Powdered Substances Without Mess

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leslie H. of Southfield, MI is the creator of the LuvLey Infusion Push Top and Sport Bottle, a cap-style container and water bottle used in conjunction to mix powdered substances easily and conveniently into a water bottle. The cap features a leakproof trap door that opens to release powdered substances into the water bottle when attached via the threaded top. The device stores the nutrient substance and water within the bottle separately until they are to be mixed.The device includes a hand grip and a tether that secures the push top to the body. The hand grips allow a person to stay mobile and still mix components together in the bottle with the push of a button. When the trap door is opened, the substance is released into the sport bottle to blend the ingredients together. Users can shake the components together, twist off the top, and drink. Users can twist the push top back on the sport bottle to keep liquids contained while still engaging in an activity. The system allows users to mix workout mix, protein powder, and numerous other products into their water bottle without worry of spills and messes, offering a simple way to add nutrients and/or minerals to water and any other beverage rather than chewing or swallowing a pill.Currently, products such as dispensing caps or powder release caps help people mix powdered substances into their beverages. The design typically includes a separate compartment within the cap where users can store a pre-measured amount of powdered supplements, such as protein powder or drink mixes. The caps are designed to be sealable and secure, preventing any leakage or mixing of the powder with the water until the user decides to release it. While these products are useful, people still must remove the cap from the bottle to release the powdered mix into the bottle. Spills and messes occur, requiring significant cleanup. The LuvLey Infusion Push Top and Sport Bottle innovates within this product niche, offering a much more versatile and convenient product that eliminates any mess associated with mixing powdered substances and beverages.Leslie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her LuvLey Infusion Push Top and Sport Bottle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the LuvLey Infusion Push Top and Sport Bottle can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

