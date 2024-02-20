Serbian President Invites Kazakh Leader To Visit Belgrade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić held a phone conversation, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the phone conversation, held at the initiative of the Serbian side, the current state and prospects of development of political and trade-economic cooperation were discussed. The sides expressed mutual interest in strengthening business ties and implementing joint investment projects in the fields of industry, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić also exchanged views on several topical issues on the international agenda, reaffirming their readiness to continue constructive dialog on issues of sustainable development, and promotion of global peace and security.

The President of Serbia invited the leader of Kazakhstan to visit Belgrade.

