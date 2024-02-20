Serbian President Invites Kazakh Leader To Visit Belgrade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Serbia Aleksandar
Vučić held a phone conversation, Trend reports via Akorda.
During the phone conversation, held at the initiative of the
Serbian side, the current state and prospects of development of
political and trade-economic cooperation were discussed. The sides
expressed mutual interest in strengthening business ties and
implementing joint investment projects in the fields of industry,
agriculture, transport, and logistics.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić also exchanged views
on several topical issues on the international agenda, reaffirming
their readiness to continue constructive dialog on issues of
sustainable development, and promotion of global peace and
security.
The President of Serbia invited the leader of Kazakhstan to
visit Belgrade.
