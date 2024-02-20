Deputy PM Kubrakov Calls Spilled Grain On Railroad Tracks In Poland Political Provocation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All railway cars of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC are sealed on the border by controlling authorities, which makes it impossible for Ukrainian-produced grain to enter the Polish market. The recent incident with spilled Ukrainian grain is a political provocation.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

“The Ukrainian-produced grain spilled onto railroad tracks in Poland is another political provocation aimed at dividing our nations,” Kubrakov noted.

He emphasized that no one would benefit from spoiled grain, and such actions are a loss for everyone but Russians who are interested in destroying the countries and sowing discord among civilized states.

Polish law enforcement agencies, Polish State Railways and the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland were informed about the unauthorized interference in railway operations at Medyka Station, where about 40 Ukrainian freight railway cars loaded with agricultural products were waiting to be handled.

Ukrzaliznytsia JSC also expressed outrage over the actions of Polish protesters. The company demands that unlawful actions be stopped, and has submitted a corresponding appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies.

“Ukrzaliznytsia strictly adheres to the ban on grain imports to the Republic of Poland, which was introduced in April 2023, and only carries such cargo in transit through the territory of the neighboring country. All railway cars on the border are inspected by Poland's controlling authorities and sealed. This makes it impossible for Ukrainian-produced grain to enter the Polish market,” the company stressed.

According to the company, that particular shipment was going in transit via Poland to Germany.

A reminder that, on the morning of February 20, 2024, Polish protesters blocked a railway line near the Medyka crossing on the border with Ukraine and spilled grain from a railway car onto the tracks .