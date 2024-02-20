Sonowal Inaugurates Key Waterways Development Projects Worth Rs 308 Cr For NE India

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati/Agartala, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday gave a major push to the development of waterways in the Northeast region by unveiling projects worth Rs 308 crore.

Sonowal in hybrid mode inaugurated the passenger-cum-cargo terminal at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh, upgraded terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur in Assam, and the Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura in Tripura.

These terminals would play a vital role in rejuvenating Inland Water Transport (IWT) in the region for both cargo and passenger movement.

The minister also laid foundation for the construction of a Customs immigration office in Dhubri as well as the construction of the compound wall for the IWAI Jogighopa terminal.

Officials said that the IWT terminal at Sonamura (Tripura) has the potential to attract trans-boundary trade, including commodities like bagged cement, horticulture, consumer products and other local goods transported via road between India and Bangladesh.

This jetty is also being developed as a multi-purpose unit to support movement of passengers on ferries between the two countries.

The renovated and upgraded terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur will further ease and increase export activities. The projects have major influence in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi in southern Assam and the adjoining states of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya due to the presence of cement industry, stone crushers, coal deposits, food processing units, tea estates, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said,“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rich and complex webs of waterways are being developed with the launch of major projects on Tuesday.

“'Modi Ki Guarantee' is powering the waterways of the Northeast towards Viksit Bharat. The terminals at Bogibeel will act as a catalyst of economic development for the region, further amplifying trade opportunities for upper Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh. The Sonamura terminal in Tripura will further trans-boundary trade between India and Bangladesh, while the Karimganj and Badarpur terminals will also power trade opportunities.”

Announcing new initiatives for the development of waterways in the region, the minister said,“We have decided to deploy six tourist jetties on National Waterways 2 -- River Brahmaputra. We have also decided to deploy two Electric Hybrid Catamaran in Guwahati which will ease passenger commute between the two banks along the Brahmaputra.”

Sonowal said towards achieving Modiji's vision of a powerful Northeast region, the Dredging Corporation of India would commence dredging operations in the region.

These transformative projects, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will mark a new era of connectivity and prosperity for the Northeast region, furthering the 'Act East' policy of the Centre, Sonoiwal said.

--IANS

sc/arm