(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Strategic Partnership: BTQ Technologies collaborates with Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation ("CSIRO"), top Australian universities, Sydney Quantum Academy, and Diraq Pty Ltd in the Next Generation Emerging Technologies Graduates Program (NGETGP), aiming to advance the field of emerging technologies.

Program Focus: The NGETGP, a consortium of leading institutions and industry experts funded and administered by CSIRO, is dedicated to nurturing tech innovators and bridging the skills gap in emerging technology sectors through hands-on projects and placements.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

BTQ Technologies Corp. (NEO: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF ) (FRA: NG3), a publicly-listed and leading quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, proudly announces its participation in the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's Next Generation Emerging Technologies Graduates Program (NGETGP). This groundbreaking initiative aims to cultivate the next wave of tech talent and advance the field of emerging technologies.

BTQ Technologies joins forces with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), top Australian universities, Sydney Quantum Academy, and Diraq Pty Ltd to create the next generation of quantum technology specialists as part of the Next Generation Emerging Technologies Graduates Program (NGETGP).

The NGETGP is a consortium of renowned institutions and industry leaders funded by the Australian Government and administered by CSIRO. The program is dedicated to developing future innovators in technology. It specifically targets talent gaps in critical areas like quantum computing, cybersecurity, and data science. Through this program, students will engage in advanced research projects, gain hands-on experience in real-world applications, and develop skills in business management and human-centric design, essential for modern technological challenges.

As a participant in the NGETGP, BTQ Technologies will fund one research scholarship, sharing its expertise in quantum technology and network security and providing invaluable resources and opportunities to foster a new generation of tech talent.

"Being part of the Next Generation Emerging Technologies Graduates Program is a critical milestone in our quest to forge a technologically superior and secure future," stated Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "Our collaboration with CSIRO, premier Australian universities, Sydney Quantum Academy, and Diraq Pty Ltd, underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing the next generation of tech experts. At BTQ, we see this program as more than just technological advancement; it's about molding a future where technology opens new horizons for progress and development."

"Within this ambitious program, BTQ Technologies will find innovative ways to use quantum processing to make future communications faster, more secure, and less energy demanding," said Dr. Gavin Brennen, BTQ's Quantum Information Advisor. "Internships with mentored training in quantum computing and information are available now at the BTQ

office in The Quantum Terminal, Sydney."

Find out more about CSIRO's Next Generation Graduates Program:



The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is an Australian Government agency responsible for scientific research.

CSIRO works with leading organizations around the world. From its headquarters in Canberra, CSIRO maintains more than 50 sites across Australia and in France, Chile and the United States, employing about 5,500 people. For more information visit



Diraq is a world leader in building quantum processors using silicon 'quantum dot' technology, leveraging over two decades in engineering and research expertise at UNSW Sydney and backed by an extensive IP portfolio. Diraq's goal is to revolutionize full-stack quantum computing by driving qubit numbers on a single chip to the billions needed for useful commercial applications

Earlier this year, Diraq was awarded a $3 million grant from the NSW Quantum Computing Commercialisation Fund (QCCF) to progress its ground-breaking research and development program aimed at bringing ultra-powerful quantum computers into existence.

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ:

Website |

LinkedIn

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

Neither the NEO nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, including with respect to its research partnerships, and anticipated markets in which the Company may be listing its common shares. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the development of post-quantum algorithms and quantum vulnerabilities, and the quantum computing industry generally. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the availability of financing for the Company; business and economic conditions in the post-quantum and encryption computing industries generally; the speculative nature of the Company's research and development programs; the supply and demand for labour and technological post-quantum and encryption technology; unanticipated events related to regulatory and licensing matters and environmental matters; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting blockchains); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to research and development activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE BTQ Technologies Corp.