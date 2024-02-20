Masdar CEO Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20 . Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of Masdar, please accept our most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Enabled by your inspirational leadership and vision, Masdar and Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy (“MOE”) have worked tirelessly together to advance clean energy in Azerbaijan as it continues to lead the region in the adoption of renewable energy.

The strength of this partnership was on full display at the inauguration of Azerbaijan's first foreign investment-based independent utility scale solar project, the 230 MW Garadagh Solar PV Power Plant, held last October.

As you enter your new term, Masdar looks forward to further strengthening our partnership and brotherhood as we continue to unlock the country's tremendous clean energy potential together.

With COP29 being held in Baku later this year, we look forward to delivering on the promise of the UAE Consensus achieved at COP28 in Dubai and showcasing to the world the deep commitment that the UAE and Azerbaijan share in advancing clean energy and climate action.

Capitalizing on COP29, Masdar's team will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Energy (MOE) and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("SOCAR") to advance the implementation of new projects, including the 1GW onshore renewable energy projects and offshore/green hydrogen production.

I look forward to seeing you at the upcoming Tenth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku," the letter reads.