Russia Ranks As Top Quintet Trade Partner Of Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Russia is currently one of the five main trading partners of Turkmenistan, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin told Russian media, Trend reports.

According to him, the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation is successfully working against this background.

"The last meeting of its co–chairs, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, took place in Moscow last December," he said.

At the same time, the Ambassador announced that the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the second Russian-Turkmen Business Forum, is planned to be held in the first half of this year.

Furthermore, Volynkin added that the volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia in 2022 exceeded $1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia is developing, marked by important steps towards mutual benefit.

The two countries actively cooperate in the field of trade, energy and infrastructure projects, which further strengthens the partnership and contributes to overall economic progress.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel