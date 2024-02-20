Russia Ranks As Top Quintet Trade Partner Of Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Russia is
currently one of the five main trading partners of Turkmenistan,
Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin told Russian media,
Trend reports.
According to him, the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen
Commission on Economic Cooperation is successfully working against
this background.
"The last meeting of its co–chairs, Deputy Prime Minister of the
Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
Rashid Meredov, took place in Moscow last December," he said.
At the same time, the Ambassador announced that the next meeting
of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the second
Russian-Turkmen Business Forum, is planned to be held in the first
half of this year.
Furthermore, Volynkin added that the volume of trade turnover
between Turkmenistan and Russia in 2022 exceeded $1.6 billion.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia
is developing, marked by important steps towards mutual
benefit.
The two countries actively cooperate in the field of trade,
energy and infrastructure projects, which further strengthens the
partnership and contributes to overall economic progress.
