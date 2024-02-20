Turkmenistan Successfully Fulfills Gas Supply Commitments To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Turkmenistan has fully fulfilled its contractual obligations to supply natural gas to Russia, Ambassador of Russia to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin told Russian media, Trend reports.

In general, the Russian ambassador highly appreciated the current level of development of political and economic relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, he noted that over the past year, Turkmenistan and Russia have also recorded positive dynamics in the volume of foreign trade in non-energy goods.

Volynkin stressed that Russian-Turkmen relations are based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, and their special strategic nature was confirmed in 2022 by the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern, Myrat Archayev, announced at the end of last year that it is expected that the volume of Turkmen gas supplies to Russia for the whole of 2023 will amount to about 5 billion cubic meters, as stipulated by the previously concluded contract with Gazprom PJSC.

