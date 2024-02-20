Turkmenistan Successfully Fulfills Gas Supply Commitments To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Turkmenistan has fully fulfilled its contractual obligations to
supply natural gas to Russia, Ambassador of Russia to Ashgabat Ivan
Volynkin told Russian media, Trend reports.
In general, the Russian ambassador highly appreciated the
current level of development of political and economic relations
between the two countries.
Furthermore, he noted that over the past year, Turkmenistan and
Russia have also recorded positive dynamics in the volume of
foreign trade in non-energy goods.
Volynkin stressed that Russian-Turkmen relations are based on
the principles of equality and mutual respect, and their special
strategic nature was confirmed in 2022 by the Declaration on
Deepening Strategic Partnership.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz
State Concern, Myrat Archayev, announced at the end of last year
that it is expected that the volume of Turkmen gas supplies to
Russia for the whole of 2023 will amount to about 5 billion cubic
meters, as stipulated by the previously concluded contract with
Gazprom PJSC.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107874114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.