'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Hundreds Of Farmers Detained In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 20 (IANS) Hundreds of farmers were detained from the Manesar area in Gurugram on Tuesday when they tried to march to Delhi in solidarity with the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

The Dakshin Haryana Kisan Khap, SKM and others on Sunday, had announced that they would carry out a peaceful march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and if the police stop them on the way, they would sit there and stage a dharna peacefully.

They had announced to support the key demand of the protesting farmers for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and illegal land acquisition.

A few years back, the Haryana government acquired more than 1,800 acres of agricultural land belonging to hundreds of farmers of many villages in the Manesar area. Since then, they have been on the warpath with the Haryana Government demanding more compensation.

"We were carrying out a peaceful march towards the national capital to press our demands but we think that the government is sacred. The government illegally snatching farmers' land at throw-away prices," farmers' leader Chaudhary Santokh Singh said.

He also claimed that different farm organisations affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have pledged to support his demands. "Therefore, we have decided to support the SKM agitation," he added.

--IANS

str/svn