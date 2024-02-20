Thrive Aviation Expands Fleet With Munday Aviation's Factory-Delivered Praetor 500, Reinforcing The Strength Of Its Managed Aircraft Business Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation proudly announces the addition of the Praetor 500 to its managed charter fleet under aircraft owner, Munday Aviation. This strategic expansion not only underscores the company's commitment to providing top-notch luxury travel, but also highlights its expanding managed aircraft business model. Through Thrive's partnership with Munday Aviation, this is the second factory delivered airplane within a little over 6 months; highlighting the strength and success of the partnership and Thrive's management business model.



Thrive Aviation Factory Delivered Praetor 500

Thrive Aviation Praetor 500 interior

Christopher B Munday – owner of Munday Aviation, stated

"Thrive Aviation has been an incredible Partner and has done everything and more that they promised us." Munday continued, "entrusting them with a second Aircraft, our new Praetor 500, was an easy decision."

The Praetor 500 is the world's most technologically advanced business jet in its class. With its remarkable range and incredible speed, the Praetor 500 shatters conventional expectations for the capabilities in its category. It is set to redefine the private aviation experience for Thrive Aviation's clientele.

Rickey Oswald, Chief Operating Officer at Thrive Aviation, said this about the continued partnership with Munday Aviation, "Working with Mr. Munday on their first airplane acquisition was exciting for Thrive as it spearheaded the managed fleet business model for us. The fact that Mr.

Munday is adding additional planes speaks volumes to the relationship we've built and the product offering we have as an aircraft management company." Oswald continued, "the Praetor 500 is an incredible airplane and fits extremely well within our fleet, we are excited about the opportunities this aircraft presents and look forward to continuing to deliver on enhanced flying experiences for our passengers."

The Praetor 500 outpaces competitors with its range, speed, and superior amenities. Its debut into Thrive Aviation's charter fleet cements Thrive Aviation's esteemed reputation for elevated flight experiences and operational excellence.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in

Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

