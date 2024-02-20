Qatar University, Mowasalat Sign Mou For Cooperation In Several Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) and Mowasalat sign MoU, seeking closer cooperation in technology, research and administrative fields. As part of the MoU, the two parties aim to exchange experiences and information, including publications, journals, studies, statistics, and data. This is in addition to the organisation of studies, conferences, meetings, and trainings.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ibrahim Al Kaabi, QU's Vice President for Academic Affairs and Ahmed Al Obaidly, Mowasalat COO, in the presence of representatives from both institutions.

Dr. Al Kaabi said in a statement:“I am thrilled to witness the strategic collaboration between Qatar University and Mowasalat expanding. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to advancing innovation and knowledge exchange in the realms of technology, research, and administration. This agreement is a new step in our partnership, underscoring our collective dedication to intertwining expertise and resources.”

For his part, Al Obaidly said:“Seeing our alliance with Qatar University grow is truly inspiring. This partnership is a clear signal of our shared focus on innovation and knowledge sharing across technology and research sectors. The agreement we have entered is counted as a concrete step towards combining our strengths for significant developments.”

