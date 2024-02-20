Haldwani Violence Case: Curfew Lifted Entirely From Riot-Hit Banbhoolpura

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The curfew in the riot-affected Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani was lifted completely on Tuesday morning, marking the end of the restrictions that had been imposed for 12 days following violent incidents sparked by the demolition of an“illegal” madrasa reported by PTI citing an official directive, the curfew was lifted at 5 am the period when the curfew was enforced, the administration provided intermittent relaxation for different durations. The violence erupted on February 8 following the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. On that day, locals threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, compelling many personnel to seek shelter at a police station. Subsequently, the mob set fire to the police station Read: State govt seeks additional paramilitary forces from Centre; Magisterial probe orderedDuring the violence, six rioters lost their lives, and over 100 individuals, including police officers and members of the media, sustained injuries, as reported by the police have arrested 68 individuals thus far in connection with the unrest. Additionally, their assets have been seized on Monday, ten people were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence in Haldwani Read: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh and why she's in news todayMeanwhile, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena informed reporters that with the recent arrests, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the February 8 incident has now reached 68 those arrested on Monday is Arbaz, who allegedly provided materials used in making petrol bombs that were thrown at police officers and municipal corporation workers during the riots SSP added that nine litres of petrol were confiscated from Arbaz Malik, who is believed to be the main instigator, along with his son Abdul Moid, remains on the run was responsible for the construction of the madrassa and vehemently opposed its demolition. His wife, Safia Malik, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to halt the demolition, but her request for immediate relief was denied. There are allegations that Malik incited the violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8th.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN20022024007365015876ID1107873338