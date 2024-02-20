               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bramayugam In Telugu: Mammootty's Film To Release On THIS Date


2/20/2024 4:00:41 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bramayugam: After a spectacular run in Malayalam, the makers of Mammootty's Bramayugam have confirmed the Telugu version's release date. The black and white film, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, hit the silver screens on February 15th.

Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

Mammootty's recent film, Bramayugam, has been the buzz of the town for quite some time. The black and white movie, directed by Rahul Sadasivan.



Bramayugam
opened in theatres on February 15th and has received rave reviews from fans and reviewers nationwide.

Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

While riding high on the film's success, the filmmakers have made another intriguing statement. Earlier last month, they unveiled the Telugu trailer for the film.

Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

The newest update from the creators reveals that the Telugu version of the film will be released on Friday, February 23rd.

Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

Sithara Entertainments, which distributes films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, turned to social media and wrote.



"We are delighted to announce that we will be releasing the latest blockbuster of legendary actor @mammukka's #Bramayugam (Telugu) in AP and TS."

Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

Also add, "Come delve inside a never-before horror experience starting February 23rd at a cinema near you."

MENAFN20022024007385015968ID1107873288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search