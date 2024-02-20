Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bramayugam: After a spectacular run in Malayalam, the makers of Mammootty's Bramayugam have confirmed the Telugu version's release date. The black and white film, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, hit the silver screens on February 15th.

Mammootty's recent film, Bramayugam, has been the buzz of the town for quite some time. The black and white movie, directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Bramayugam

opened in theatres on February 15th and has received rave reviews from fans and reviewers nationwide.



While riding high on the film's success, the filmmakers have made another intriguing statement. Earlier last month, they unveiled the Telugu trailer for the film.

The newest update from the creators reveals that the Telugu version of the film will be released on Friday, February 23rd.



Sithara Entertainments, which distributes films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, turned to social media and wrote.

"We are delighted to announce that we will be releasing the latest blockbuster of legendary actor @mammukka's #Bramayugam (Telugu) in AP and TS."



Also add, "Come delve inside a never-before horror experience starting February 23rd at a cinema near you."

