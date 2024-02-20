Turkic Investment Fund President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of your successful re-election as the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations
on behalf of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) and myself. This
remarkable victory reflects the trust and confidence that the
people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan have placed in your
leadership and the path of your exceptional and nationally esteemed
policies.
As someone who takes great pleasure in witnessing the progress
and strength at every step in the Turkic unity journey, I wish to
highlight the historic victory in Karabakh and the subsequent
liberation of the territory of brotherly Azerbaijan. The
significant contribution of this great victory to the strength of
Turkic unity, as well as the pride and honor of the Turkic Nations
is a testament to the resilience and determination of the
Azerbaijani people. May this achievement further enhance the
prosperity and unity of the Turkic world.
Under your effective guidance, the Turkic world has marked
significant milestones in various areas of cooperation,
contributing to its overall advancement and prosperity. Therefore,
I am confident that your strong support for the establishment of
the Turkic Investment Fund and its activities will contribute to a
more integration Turkic world and will position the Turkic states
as significant global economic players and attractive investment
destinations.
On the occasion of Your Excellency's re-election as the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I reiterate my heartfelt
congratulations.
Yours sincerely,
Baghdad Amreyev
President of the Turkic Investment Fund"
