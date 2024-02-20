Turkic Investment Fund President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your successful re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations on behalf of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) and myself. This remarkable victory reflects the trust and confidence that the people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership and the path of your exceptional and nationally esteemed policies.

As someone who takes great pleasure in witnessing the progress and strength at every step in the Turkic unity journey, I wish to highlight the historic victory in Karabakh and the subsequent liberation of the territory of brotherly Azerbaijan. The significant contribution of this great victory to the strength of Turkic unity, as well as the pride and honor of the Turkic Nations is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people. May this achievement further enhance the prosperity and unity of the Turkic world.

Under your effective guidance, the Turkic world has marked significant milestones in various areas of cooperation, contributing to its overall advancement and prosperity. Therefore, I am confident that your strong support for the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund and its activities will contribute to a more integration Turkic world and will position the Turkic states as significant global economic players and attractive investment destinations.

On the occasion of Your Excellency's re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I reiterate my heartfelt congratulations.

Yours sincerely,

Baghdad Amreyev

President of the Turkic Investment Fund"