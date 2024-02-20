Superhumans Center Receives $25M In War Risk Insurance From DFC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has provided $25 million in war risk insurance to the Superhumans Center.

The Center said this in a press release that was made available to Ukrinform.

"The Superhumans Center, which provides free services for prosthetics, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological support to those injured in the war in Ukraine, has received political risk insurance from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) totaling $25 million)," the press release reads.

DFC's political risk insurance will provide private donors with confidence in the safety of their contributions. Superhumans is a nonprofit organization without state funding, and all clinic services are completely free for patients. The trust of a powerful partner, the U.S. government agency, will enable Superhumans to expand and assist more Ukrainians.

Political risk insurance from a strong American partner is a critically important market signal, indicating that investors and donors have reason to trust Ukrainian civil society organizations and businesses.

DFC is one of the few organizations with the unique resources to provide political risk insurance to Ukrainian enterprises and charitable organizations during times of war. In addition to political risk insurance, DFC also offers debt financing, equity investments, and technical assistance. The U.S. government agency's total portfolio in Ukraine stands at over $1 billion.

"This decision by DFC provides support to both international and Ukrainian investors, demonstrating that implementing projects in Ukraine is not only possible but also supported," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the Superhumans Center earlier signed an agreement on partnership and cooperation, which should contribute to the reintegration of war veterans into civilian life and their involvement in creating their businesses.