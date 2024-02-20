Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida Presents La Fiesta, A Spanish Sojourn

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, February 2024 - Setting sail to a culinary adventure, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida proudly presents La Fiesta, a Spanish Sojourn. Starting this 16th Feb, this is a week-long celebration inviting guests to savor the rich and diverse flavors of Spanish cuisine with wines. We are extremely thrilled to host this at the @Links bar of Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, which offers a unique experience with its modern and stylish ambiance.



This immersive experience goes beyond the palate, aiming to raise awareness about the unique food trends originating from various regions of Spain. Spanning centuries of rich cultural heritage, the regions of Andalusia, Navarre, Catalonia, Galicia, and La Rioja each boast a unique culinary identity deeply rooted in history and tradition. Andalusia, with its Moorish influences, offers vibrant dishes like gazpacho and paella, while Navarre showcases stews and pintxos. Catalonia is the hub of seafood dishes and inventive tapas, while Galicia's coastal cuisine features fresh seafood and empanadas. La Rioja, known for its wine production, pairs its reds with savory dishes like chorizo and patatas a la riojana.



To add personalization, the special Tapas menu is curated under the guidance of expert Chef Sachin Malik, the Executive Chef at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida. The Tapas menu holds significant importance in Spanish cuisine, as it offers a diverse selection of small, flavorful dishes that are perfect for sharing and socializing.



Traditionally, Tapas dishes are paired with red wine or white wine, which enhances the flavors of the food and creates a harmonious dining experience. Additionally, not to mention the iconic Gazpacho, the iconic Spanish Chilled Soup made from tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, and garlic. This serves as a perfect alternative to wine, providing a refreshing and flavorful accompaniment to Spanish cuisine. Some of the dishes featured on the Spanish Tapas Menu for the La Fiesta event include Bombas de Cordero, Calamares Fritos with roasted garlic aioli, a Classic Grazing Platter with marinated olives and Queso Fresco, and other enticing options like Spicy Tortilla Rolled Up, Portobello Relleno, and Batata Bravas.



The Spanish Sojourn promises to be an extraordinary culinary journey, showcasing the rich tapestry of flavors and traditions from Spain. Chef Sachin Malik's extensive experience and his passion for blending global influences with local ingredients make him the perfect guide for this gastronomic adventure.



Excited to host this at Links bar, Chef Sachin Malik, Executive Chef at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida said, â€œThe Spanish Tapas menu is curated especially for our guests & promises to be a symphony of flavors, each dish is a vibrant expression of Spain's culinary heritage. Paired with distinguished wines carefully selected to complement each dish, La Fiesta promises to be a celebration of Spanish culture in all its gloryâ€



The Spanish Sojourn is sure to be an unforgettable event, leaving guests with memories to cherish long after the final bite has been savored.





