Canada To Donate Over 800 Drones To Ukraine This Spring

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will supply Ukraine this spring with more than 800 modern combat drones worth almost CAD 100 million (about $73 million).

Canada's Minister of National Defense Bill Blair announced this in Toronto on Monday, February 19, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said Canada was investing more than $95 million to provide Ukraine with more than 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-mission Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Photo from the website flir

According to him, the Canadian-made multi-rotor drone is one of the best of its kind in the world and can handle a variety of payloads up to 3.5 kilograms, including munitions.

"These drones are going to help Ukraine's frontline troops assess targets and threats with accuracy and effectiveness," Blair said.

Canada to provide Ukraine with additional USD 46 million for F-16 maintenance

These capabilities will help Ukrainian operators to recognize individuals, vehicles and any heat source from a long distance, especially in dark conditions and poor weather.

"We anticipate that the first systems will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces this spring. They are in a hurry, and so are we," Blair said.

Photo from the website flir

The minister clarified that the contract signed with the drone manufacturer also provides for the provision of spare parts and maintenance services.

Last week, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Canada announced the allocation of about $46 million to support the setup of a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability in Ukraine.

First photo from the website bssholland