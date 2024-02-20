Cillian Murphy Receives BAFTA Award For His Role In Film Oppenheimer

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ​By Alimat Aliyeva

Irish actor Cillian Murphy received an award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the nomination for Best Actor, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The 77th ceremony of awarding the main film award of the United Kingdom was held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Center complex in London.

The 47-year-old actor was awarded the role of one of the leaders of the Manhattan Project, Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967) in the drama Oppenheimer (Oppenheimer, 2023) by British-American director Christopher Nolan, who was awarded the award in the nomination Best Director's Work.

In total, the film, which was the leader in the number of nominations, won 7 awards out of 13 that it claimed. So, he received recognition from the British Academy in nominations for Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Film Music, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.