Cillian Murphy Receives BAFTA Award For His Role In Film Oppenheimer

Irish actor Cillian Murphy received an award from the British
Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the nomination for
Best Actor, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The 77th ceremony of awarding the main film award of the United
Kingdom was held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Center
complex in London.
The 47-year-old actor was awarded the role of one of the leaders
of the Manhattan Project, Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967) in the
drama Oppenheimer (Oppenheimer, 2023) by British-American director
Christopher Nolan, who was awarded the award in the nomination Best
Director's Work.
In total, the film, which was the leader in the number of
nominations, won 7 awards out of 13 that it claimed. So, he
received recognition from the British Academy in nominations for
Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor
(Robert Downey Jr.), Best Film Music, Best Cinematography, and Best
Editing.
