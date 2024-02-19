Israel Must End Its Occupation Of Palestine, Stop Systematic Human Rights Violations - Amnesty International

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amnesty International said Israel must end its "brutal" occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which it has maintained since 1967.

The UK-based Amnesty International's statement came after public hearings began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to examine the legal consequences of Israel's prolonged occupation.



The public hearings are taking place in The Hague from 19 to 26 February after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2022 to request an advisory opinion from the ICJ on the legality of Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement on its website, Amnesty International's Secretary General

Agnès Callamard said, "Israel's occupation of Palestine is the longest and one of the most deadly military occupations in the world. For decades it has been characterised by widespread and systematic human rights violations against Palestinians. The occupation has also enabled and entrenched Israel's system of apartheid imposed on Palestinians."



“Over the years, Israel's military occupation has evolved into a perpetual occupation in flagrant violation of international law."

Jordan will present on Thursday its oral argument at the ICJ on Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will lead the Jordanian delegation to the ICJ, which also includes Justice Minister Ahmed Ziadat and the legal team contracted by the Kingdom for this purpose.

Jordanian and Arab lawyers have previously formed a committee to prepare a lawsuit to try Israel before the International Court of Justice on war crimes and human rights violations.