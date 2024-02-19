Dubai Culture Enhances Community Engagement Through 04 Platform

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced receiving over 300 requests through the 04 unified interactive platform launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to enhance stakeholder participation in improving the services provided by Dubai government entities, understand their opinions, provide solutions to their challenges, and adopt their various ideas and proposals.

The Authority's staff members are studying and analysing the list of suggestions and feedback received through the platform from March 2023 to January 2024 to understand the audience's requirements and adopt ideas that contribute to the development of the working system. This stems from the Authority's keenness to create a sustainable creative ecosystem that enhances the satisfaction levels of community members, creatives, artists, and talent, and increasing the happiness rate of users and visitors to its assets and facilities.

The Authority invites the public to continue using the 04 platform and benefit from it by providing various suggestions and feedback. These inputs help enhance and support the efforts of Dubai Culture to elevate the quality of cultural and social life for users across Dubai. This ongoing engagement aligns with its sectoral priorities and falls within the framework of its social responsibility.