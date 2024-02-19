Mauritania: President Of Republic, African Union Chairman, Meets With Ethiopian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 18 February, on the sidelines of the 37th ordinary session of the AU Conference of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, the President of the Republic and the President-in-Office of the African Union, met with His Excellency Mr. Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

The discussions dealt with ways to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and promote the level of cooperation between the African Union countries, as well as many regional and international issues of common interest.



Yesterday, 17 February, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, assumed the rotating presidency of the African Union during the opening session of the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Conference of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, held in Addis Ababa, under the slogan:

'Educate an Africa Fit for the 21st Century'.

