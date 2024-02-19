EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to the 10th International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on February 21, 2024

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, we are pleased to invite you to participate online in the 10th International Investment Forum (IIF) on February 21, 2024 from 09:30 am (CET). The IIF is taking place for the tenth time since its foundation in 2021 and offers a platform where investors can get in touch with selected internationally oriented companies. As a live event in an online format, the International Investment Forum provides direct access to national and international listed companies from Europe, Australia and North America. These companies come from various sectors such as industrials, software, retail, real estate, commodities, hydrogen & solar, energy and many more. The participating companies provide unique insights into their business models and current development, and are available to answer investors' questions live in the chat during the event. "We are very excited to be launching our international investor conference series for the tenth time with the upcoming IIF in February and thus ringing in the conference year 2024. Our format has proven itself in the global financial community, which is why we have once again been able to attract highly interesting, internationally oriented companies from various industries to present at our forum," explains Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, as the organizer. "Globalization has come to an end after three decades and presents companies and governments with new challenges. Whoever controls access to tungsten, for example, also controls armaments. At the International Investment Forum, market participants will gain exciting first-hand insights into developments," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH. The IIF will

again

be

moderated

by

GBC AG

analysts

Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers. The following companies will present themselves in 30-minute slots: RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. (ISIN IT0005549354) – Italien Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN DE000A31C3Y4) – Deutschland Manuka Resources Ltd. (ISIN AU0000090292) – Australien Tick Trading Software AG (ISIN DE000A35JS99) – Deutschland MGI Media & Games Invest SE (ISIN SE0018538068) – Schweden net digital AG (ISIN DE000A2BPK34) – Deutschland Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN DE000A0M93V6) – Germany coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2LQ1G5) – Deutschland Pulsar Helium Inc. (ISIN CA7459321039) – Kanada Defence Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN CA24463V1013) – Kanada Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN CA3799005093) – Kanada Defense Metals Corp. (ISIN CA2446331035) – Kanada First Hydrogen Corp. (ISIN CA32057N1042) – Kanada dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) – Kanada Klimat X Developments Inc. (ISIN CA49863L1067) – Kanada Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN CA80412L8832) – Kanada Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN CA0203981034) – Kanada Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN CA14161Y2006) – Kanada Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN CA25039N4084) – Kanada Kraken Energy Corp. (ISIN CA50075X1024) – Kanada NurExone Biologic Inc. (ISIN CA67059R1091) – Kanada



The complete program with the presentation times for the 10th IIF can be found HER E . Please register for the IIF exclusively via our website . As a specialist conference, participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge.

We look forward to seeing you! The conference team of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

