Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified String Line Reel Device (SGM-248)

Ind., "so we invented the STRING LINE REEL. Our design enables you to complete the rewinding process in a matter of seconds."

The invention provides an automatic way to rewind a string line reel device. In doing so, it eliminates the time and hassle of hand winding. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it reduces hand fatigue. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for the building construction trades and other contractor services that utilize a spooled string configuration.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SGM-248, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

