Crascita Blockchain Invests €7M In 7Genix For Private Label Sourcing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 7genix & Crascita Partner: €7M Fuels Blockchain-Powered Private Label Solutions

SUTTON, LONDON, ENGLAND, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crascita Blockchain Technology Limited, a trailblazing force in blockchain innovation headquartered in the United Kingdom, proudly announces a substantial €7 million investment in 7genix. This strategic move solidifies Crascita's foray into the private label sector while revolutionizing the landscape of product manufacturing through blockchain integration.The infusion of €7 million into 7genix represents more than just a financial backing; it signifies a visionary collaboration aimed at reshaping how businesses connect with private label, white label, and contract manufacturers . 7genix serves as a pivotal link, seamlessly bridging businesses seeking manufacturing solutions with Crascita's cutting-edge blockchain technology prowess.Through this synergy, the sourcing process undergoes a remarkable transformation, characterized by simplicity, transparency, and security. Businesses tapping into 7genix's intuitive platform effortlessly access a network of accredited manufacturers, fostering streamlined operations and accelerated growth trajectories. Additionally, the integration of blockchain technology ensures heightened transparency, offering stakeholders real-time visibility into the manufacturing journey and safeguarding product quality through immutable traceability.Furthermore, the alliance between Crascita and 7genix unlocks a new era of inventory management efficiency. Leveraging blockchain-powered tools, businesses gain unprecedented control over inventory levels, driving cost reductions and operational optimization.Crascita's commitment transcends mere investment; it extends to the strategic utilization of its native token, Hailix10, within the burgeoning sourcing ecosystem. This integration not only incentivizes active participation but also cultivates a vibrant community centered around Crascita's innovative blockchain solutions.Speaking on behalf of Crascita Blockchain Technology, Co-founders Ace Smith, Sarah Powell, and Jeremy Ristin express profound enthusiasm for the partnership with 7genix. They affirm that this investment underscores their dedication to empowering businesses worldwide with the transformative potential of blockchain technology, fostering a seamless, secure, and efficient sourcing experience.Crascita Blockchain Technology Limited stands as a beacon of innovation in the blockchain realm, driven by a seasoned team committed to revolutionizing diverse industries through groundbreaking blockchain solutions. For more information, visit .About 7genix:7genix emerges as a trailblazing platform facilitating connections between businesses and private label, white label, and contract manufacturers. With a mission to streamline sourcing processes, enhance transparency, and fortify security through blockchain integration, 7genix represents a pivotal force in reshaping the manufacturing landscape. Explore the platform's capabilities at .Media Contacts:Sarah Powell...For 7Genix:S. Samarsamar@7genixPlease note that this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Kindly consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

