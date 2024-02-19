Powered Now Proudly Sponsors The HPM Awards To Celebrate Excellence In The Plumbing And Heating Industry.

(MENAFN- Pressat) The HPM Awards, hosted by Heating & Plumbing Monthly, aims to recognise excellence in the heating and plumbing industry. From the best use of heating systems to the trade counter of the year, these awards will be presented to the very best employers, communicators, suppliers, training providers, mentors and apprentices as they bring together all the elements needed for a healthy and thriving trade.

The Awards ceremony will be held at The Midland Hotel, located in the heart of Manchester's city centre, on Friday 23rd February 2024 . It's promised to be a memorable event, featuring a luxury three-course meal and entertainment alongside the presentation of awards to deserving winners gifted by one of the UK's most accomplished TV Presenters, Jenny Powell.

As the headline sponsor of the HPM Awards, Powered Now not only demonstrates its commitment to the industry but also showcases its strong partnership with leading brands such as Williams Plumbing and Heating Supplies, one of the Nominees for 'Trade Counter of the Year'.

Powered Now's job management software revolutionises operations by seamlessly integrating invoicing, quoting, scheduling, and customer management into a unified platform accessible across various devices. With user-friendly features such as digital signatures and nearly 100 industry-specific forms and certificates, Powered Now empowers trade companies to streamline administrative tasks, enhance client communication, and boost productivity. Their partnership with Williams is just one example of our commitment to providing plumbing businesses of all scales with reliable and efficient job management solutions.

Winning at the HPM awards is a recognition of hard work and dedication from all angles of the plumbing and heating industry, but the nomination alone is also a privilege to some. Neil Hodge - from the Fareham Branch of Williams, shared his thoughts on the nomination for the "Trade Counter of the Year'' award stating "I'm hugely proud, just to be nominated is an amazing achievement as there are so many outstanding candidates. It is testament to the hard work the branch has put in over the past year, putting our 'customer expectation +2' plan into practice."

This nomination reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team, who consistently go above and beyond for their customers". Neil added, "It would show our customers and wider community that above all else service is what we're about and we will go that extra mile for them.”

Powered Now's sponsorship of the HPM Awards is an opportunity to further enhance the services offered by plumbing businesses to their customers. By supporting an event that celebrates excellence in the industry, Powered Now aims to inspire trade professionals to strive for greatness and continually grow their business. We are excited to be part of this event and look forward to celebrating all the achievements of the plumbing industry the past year.

