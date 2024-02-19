Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria Celebrate 13Th Anniversary Amid 'Rust' Trial

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have celebrated the 13th anniversary of their first meeting in New York City days before the 'Rust' trial is due to begin.

The couple fell in love after meeting at Sarma Melngailis' New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine, reports co'.

They tied the knot the following year and welcomed seven kids together. To celebrate the date he met the woman who would then become his wife, Baldwin, 65, shared a photo of the couple's wedding day with the caption, "February 18, 2011. Things were about to change in a big way. @bocartist and I roaming Irving Place. And who do I find there? I am more grateful for you than anything (sic)”.

As per co', Hilaria, who is an author, podcaster and yoga instructor, also paid tribute to her husband, celebrating 13 years since she first met him.

The 40-year-old shared a mirror selfie of her with her first daughter, Carmen, as she wrote: "Date night with my first baby...she did both our makeup. How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them. Carmen, you are such a special soul...just like your siblings...all unique and equally incredible. Met you today, 13 years ago, @alecbaldwininst. What a journey we have made.”

Earlier this month, Alec and Hilaria appeared downcast as they were spotted grabbing coffee in the NYC neighbourhood of Brooklyn before the Oscar-nominated actor went on to plead not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021. A grand injury indicted the actor on involuntary manslaughter in January.

--IANS

aa/dan