Netanyahu says Israel turns down two-country solution

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unequivocally rejected the idea of "unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state, asserting that such a move would constitute a "massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism" and hinder the prospects for long-lasting peace. Speaking at the Conference of Presidents of the Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, Netanyahu framed the conflict in Gaza as a "battle of civilization against barbarism" and reiterated his goal of achieving "total victory."



In his address, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of eliminating Hamas, securing the release of hostages, and preventing Gaza from posing any future threats to Israel. He described the ongoing military efforts as crucial not only for Israel's survival but also for the broader future of civilization. Despite concerns about civilian casualties, Netanyahu defended the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), stating that the IDF is going to great lengths to prevent harm to civilians.



Netanyahu also denounced what he referred to as the "vilification of Israel" and dismissed the genocide case brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice as a "farce." While acknowledging the need to protect the civilian population in Gaza, Netanyahu asserted his commitment to completely eradicating Hamas, drawing parallels with the fight against the Islamic State (IS) by stating that Israel would "finish the job" as America did.



In a notable stance, Netanyahu made it clear that Israel cannot agree to a two-state solution, a proposal advocated by the international community. The rejection of a two-state solution adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict and highlights the divergent views within the region on the path to achieving a lasting resolution. As the situation unfolds, Netanyahu's position may influence the diplomatic landscape and impact efforts to find a comprehensive and internationally accepted solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





