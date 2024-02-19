Three Countries Block Financing Of Bayraktar Drones For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greece, Cyprus and France have blocked the financing for the supply of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones and artillery shells for Ukraine, which were to be purchased with European funds.

That's according to the Greek news outlet Kathimerini , Ukrinform reports.

"During the meeting of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union early last week, the three countries declared their opposition by vetoing the proposal, which appeared to have the support of the majority of member states," the report said.

Referring to a diplomatic source in Brussels, the news outlet said that the permanent delegations of Greece and Cyprus in the EU had indications for some time that a major order from Turkey was being arranged and would be financed with EU money earmarked for Ukraine's emergency needs.

"When this was indeed confirmed, the permanent representatives of Greece, Cyprus and France responded quickly, blocking the procedure," the report said.

Earlier reports said that Turkey's drone maker Baykar had started building a factory in Ukraine, with construction work to be finished in about 12 months. Capacity will total around 120 units per year, but it is still unclear whether production at the Ukrainian factory will focus on the TB2 or TB3 drone model.

Photo: Baykar